Woman accused of shooting boyfriend to death in Rochester

A 31-year-old woman has been accused of shooting her boyfriend to death inside a Thurston Avenue home on Sunday, according to Rochester Police.

Shayla Betances, 31, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with the fatal shooting of Shaquan Woods, 24, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Officers were called to 816 Thurston Road, near Congress Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. to investigate the report that someone was shot. Woods was found dead inside the residence from a gunshot wound, Bello said.

The pair - boyfriend and girlfriend - were "involved in a physical altercation that escalated," Bello said. During the domestic dispute, Betances is accused of shooting Woods once in the upper body.

Betances is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Woods' death was Rochester's 21st homicide of 2024, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shayla Betances charged in death of Shaquan Woods in Rochester NY