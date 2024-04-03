Woman accused of shooting at 80-year-old man bound over to circuit court

Apr. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — A woman accused of firing a gun at a man residing in assisted living maintained her not-guilty plea as the case was bound over to 13th Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Julie White, 64, represented by her court-appointed attorney Cynthia Conlon, waived her right to a preliminary examination hearing in front of Judge Michael Stepka at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City.

She's charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of attempted homicide, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and one count of felony firearm, according to court records.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in the 500 block of Cottage Arbor Lane on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Commons at 2:53 a.m. Nov. 30, according to law enforcement.

Traverse City Police Department reports state White is suspected of firing one round toward an 80-year-old man, then fleeing. The man lived at one of the assisted living cottages at the Pavilions at the time of the shooting. The incident took place outside, and White was not a resident, according to Pavilions officials.

The bullet didn't hit anyone, and no one was seriously injured, the reports state.

The motivation for the shooting remains unclear.

In February, the court ruled White was competent to stand trial after administering a state psychiatric evaluation. Her attorney agreed.

She remains incarcerated at the Grand Traverse County Jail, with her bond set at $750,000.

White's next scheduled court appearance will be a pre-trial hearing on April 19 at the 13th Circuit Court in Traverse City.