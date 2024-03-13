A Mount Holly woman is accused of sending forged tax documents to two local judges saying that she lent them $10 million.

Brandy Chenell Ashby, 49, is alleged to have sent a 1099, a tax form used to report non-employment income, both to Senior Resident Superior Court Judge David Phillips and District Court Judge Gus Anthony, according to court documents.

Ashby also is accused of forging an invoice for more than $30 million and sending it to Gaston County.

Ashby is charged with multiple counts of forgery and with uttering a forged instrument.

Ashby was scheduled to appear in court on those charges on Thursday, but she didn't show up for her court hearing. Superior Court Judge Justin Davis issued an order for her arrest.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Woman accused of sending judges fake tax documents