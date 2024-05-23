Woman accused of sending graphic sexual video to minor: 'I don't remember'

May 23—A Somerville woman accused of exchanging 5,320 images with a 14-year-old boy — along with sending a sexually explicit video of herself — over a three-week span said she doesn't remember it because she was drunk.

"I don't think my side of the story is really going to change much, because people are going to see it and they're going to think what they're going to think, you know?" Brianna Causey, 23, said Tuesday.

Causey was arrested Monday and charged with transmitting obscene material to a child, a Class B felony. Records show she was released from Morgan County Jail the same day on a $5,000 bond.

"The only thing is, like, I don't remember any of the situation," she said. "It was a while ago, and I was also drunk."

According to a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator affidavit filed on Tuesday, a parent or guardian of the victim told deputies on Jan. 15 that she had taken photos of Snapchat exchanges between Causey and the boy.

In one exchange, Causey allegedly told the boy that she wanted him to "gag her" and "grab her by the throat." The parent or guardian of the victim told deputies that Causey and the boy started each day with morning exchanges of "I love you," according to the affidavit.

On Jan. 22, MCSO Investigator Brandi Suh met with the victim and, with consent, searched his cellphone, according to the affidavit. Suh said she discovered images of Causey on the phone but nothing obscene.

A search warrant submitted to Snapchat on Jan. 25 for both the victim's and Causey's accounts revealed more details, including several late-night phone calls between the two ranging from five to eight hours in duration, according to the affidavit. Thirty-five calls were documented between Dec. 22 and Jan. 16.

The Snapchat conversations between Causey and the victim were "very sexual in nature," according to the affidavit.

Among other messages, Causey allegedly told the victim: "I love being choked, gagged (to an extent), ice play, being dominated; I wanna stick my tongue down your throat ... ."

Suh applied for a search warrant for Causey's phone on March 12, and it was granted by a Circuit Court judge. Suh's probable cause for the warrant references a Jan. 31 interview between the victim and the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center.

The victim told the interviewer that he is best friends with Causey's sister and that he began talking to Causey to make her feel better after learning she was going through a divorce, according to the search warrant affidavit. He said the two began to talk and play video games together in November.

"Victim disclosed, at the end of December, they started sending pictures that they were not supposed to," the affidavit reads. "Victim disclosed they both sent pictures to one another of themselves without clothes."

At the time of the interview, the victim said he hadn't spoken to Causey for three or four weeks, according to the affidavit. His parents took his phone after he told his stepmother of his interactions with Causey.

Suh seized Causey's cellphone on March 19 and had it analyzed by the Cullman Police Department, according to the affidavit. Suh said they discovered a video from Jan. 11 recorded during the same time Causey and the victim were communicating on Snapchat.

According to the affidavit, the video shows "a pink in color sex toy" being used. "There are tattoos visible in the recording. The offender has these same tattoos in the same locations on her body."

At a follow-up interview with the Child Advocacy Center on May 9, the victim admitted that Causey had sent images of herself using a pink vibrator, according to the affidavit.

Court records on Wednesday showed no attorney has yet been retained or appointed for Causey. She told The Decatur Daily that she only sent a vibrator video to the victim on one occasion.

"There's not more I can really say about it," she said.

