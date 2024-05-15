Woman accused of posing as Las Vegas attorney created fake letter to be released from house arrest, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of posing as an attorney and forging judges’ signatures is accused of forging another document so that she would be released on house arrest. Cenia Poulsen, also known as Cenia Delpozo is back in jail facing two additional charges.

Las Vegas Metro police first arrested Poulsen, 36, in January after a nearly six-month investigation. She originally faced 17 felony charges including theft, forgery and swindling. She was accused of posing as an attorney since at least January of 2022, creating fake documents for divorce and adoption cases and forging at least three judges’ signatures in the Eighth Judicial Court. Police said she stole money from a law firm where she previously worked and created a fake story about a sick relative and family death to borrow money from a former co-worker.

Poulsen was never a licensed attorney in Nevada. She had worked as a paralegal.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge James Bixler, documented as a visiting judge, granted bail on Jan. 18, according to records. Conditions included high level electronic monitoring, no contact with any victims in the case and no employment at law firms.

Get out of jail free: Woman accused of posing as Las Vegas attorney to be released

On May 8, a motion was filed by Poulsen’s defense attorney, Daniel Lippman asking a judge to release Poulsen from house arrest, according to an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators. The motion included a letter from Poulsen’s employer listing reasons why house arrest prevents her from doing work tasks, but detectives noticed similarities between the letter and documents Poulsen was previously accused of forging.

A forged letter Cenia Poulsen allegedly wrote posing as her employer listing reasons as to why house arrest prevents her from doing work tasks. (LVMPD)

The document which appeared to be from a company CEO had a misspelling of the company’s name, the arrest report stated.

While the letter stated Poulsen was an “executive assistant” and “small business debt negotiator,” the CEO told police Poulsen’s actual title was “assistant,” according to detectives.

While the letter stated Poulsen needed to travel out of state, the CEO told police Poulsen would never have to travel out of state for meetings, detectives said.

Judge expresses disgust with case against Las Vegas woman accused of posing as attorney

While the letter stated Poulsen expressed remorse, the CEO told police she never expressed any remorse for her situation and he only recently became aware of her criminal case, the report stated.

A preliminary hearing for the original charges is scheduled for June 6. A 72-hour hearing for two new felony charges Poulsen faces is scheduled for Thursday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.