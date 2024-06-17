Woman accused of killing Uber driver to have final plea hearing Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The woman charged with the murder in the death of an El Paso Uber driver last year will have a final plea hearing on Monday, June 17, before a jury trial that is expected to start in August, according to court records.

As we’ve previously reported, Phoebe Copas, 48, from Kentucky, was visiting El Paso on Friday, June 16, 2023, and allegedly shot Daniel Piedra Garcia, 52, who was her Uber driver.

Copas claims she believed Piedra-Garcia was kidnapping her to Mexico as he drove the assigned Uber route on U.S. 54 near Loop 375 while driving her to Speaking Rock Casino.

Initially, Copas’s bond was set at $1.5 million by a jail magistrate. During a hearing in August 2023, Judge Maria Salas-Mendoza, of the 120th District Court, lowered Copa’s bond to a $500,000 split bond.

Copas posted bond and was released from the El Paso County Detention Center. The jury trial is currently set for August 30.

