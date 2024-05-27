Woman accused of killing roommate at Sandy housing facility

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was taken into custody on Sunday, May 26, after allegedly killing her roommate at a Sandy medically vulnerable assistance facility.

Laura Darlene Northrup, 60, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. She faces a first-degree felony murder charge as well as a third-degree felony charge for evidence tampering.

According to a probable cause document, Northrup was staying at the Sandy Medically Vulnerable People Shelter, a former hotel that was recently renovated to house seniors, veterans and the medically frail experiencing homelessness. Northrup reportedly had two roommates at the shelter including the victim, identified as Stephanie Lynee Hackett Carrasco, 62.

Police said Nothrup can be seen on video surveillance footage entering the shared room just before midnight on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Carrasco can be seen coming and going, moving items into the room between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police said Carrasco can last be seen entering the room just after 1 a.m. and Northrup can be seen leaving just before 2 a.m. with an armful of clothing and personal items.

SLCPD arrests over 30 people on popular Utah trails

The second roommate reportedly did not stay the night in the shared room and was not seen until about noon on Sunday when she returned to take a nap. The second roommate told police she didn’t notice anything amiss until she woke up several hours later and spotted Carrasco’s body face down “mostly underneath her own bed” and covered in bed sheets.

Police and medical staff were called around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and declared Carrasco dead at the scene. Medical personnel said Carrasco had an injury to the back of her dead “consistent with blunt force trauma.”

An investigation into the alleged homicide is still in its early stages. According to the probable cause statement, detectives are searching for the suspected item used in the alleged murder as well as any other items with blood on it. A possible motive for the alleged murder was not disclosed in court documents.

Northrup reportedly refused to make a statement with police and requested an attorney. Court documents show she is being held without bail, pending a pretrial hearing.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.