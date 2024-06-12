Woman accused of killing her boyfriend in suitcase says her 8th lawyer has 'snotty attitude'

Sarah Boone is like Goldilocks trying to find the right defense lawyer.

Her eighth attorney, Patricia Cashman, was "too snotty," said the suspected murderer, who allegedly zipped up her boyfriend in a suitcase during what Boone claimed was a game of hide-and-seek.

Boone called another lawyer of hers a "dud" and a "buffoon," Court TV reported. Her seventh lawyer, she claimed in letters to the court, could not talk to counsel.

One lawyer said Boone should "represent herself as no attorney can satisfy her," and another said their relations became "adversarial," according to a report by Fox 35 Orlando based on court filings.

Defendant Sarah Boone listens to her court-appointed attorney Patricia Cashman during a pre-trial hearing in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, June 7, 2024. Boone was arrested after detectives said her boyfriend died when he climbed into a suitcase as a joke, and she zipped him inside.

Her most recent lawyer, Cashman, cited irreconcilable differences, "including, but not limited to, ethical considerations," according to Court TV.

Boone submitted a 50-plus-page complaint about Cashman ahead of the June 7 court appearance, which Cashman attended as Boone's lawyer.

However, Cashman laid out how difficult it was to work with Boone since she took the case in February.

"I’ve spent over 20 hours going through her questions, going through her lists," Cashman said in court, according to Court TV. "When I try to update her with regard to the depositions that I took recently, she opted to exit the jail conference.

"When I tried to review some things with regard to discovery as to things I wanted to make sure she was aware of, she walked out."

Jorge Torres Jr. was allegedly killed by his girlfriend, Sarah Boone, in February 2020.

Defendant Sarah Boone leaves the courtroom during a pre-trial hearing in Orlando, Florida. Boone was arrested after detectives said her boyfriend died when he climbed into a suitcase as a joke, and she zipped him inside.

Boone asked the judge to "just let her (Cashman) know, please, to please be nice to me and have a welcoming attitude," Court TV reported.

With Cashman officially off the case, it is unclear who will represent Boone, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, in February 2020.

The alleged murder happened in the couple's Orange County, Florida, home.

She allegedly told law enforcement that they drank wine and played hide-and-seek when she passed out in her bed.

Defendant Sarah Boone holds envelopes during a pre-trial hearing in Orlando, Florida. Boone was arrested after detectives said her boyfriend died when he climbed into a suitcase as a joke, and she zipped him inside.

However, video allegedly recorded on Boone's phone appears to tell a different tale.

Boone is allegedly heard laughing, while Torres screams from inside the suitcase while her boyfriend tries to free himself.

"For everything you've done to me, [expletive] you! Stupid," Boone alleged yells in the video, Fox 35 Orlando reported. "That's on you. Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me," she reportedly added.

Authorities said they found video on Boone's phone of Torres trying to get out of the suitcase.

The bizarre behavior and animosity toward her court-appointed lawyers have pushed Boone's murder trial back for years.

As of now, the trial is scheduled for Oct. 7, but it is unclear if that will be bumped back again and who will represent Boone moving forward.





