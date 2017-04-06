Woman Accused of Killing the Father of Her Kids Raises an Unprecedented $35 Million Bail

A California mother accused of killing the father of her two children has managed to raise an astronomical $35 million to be bailed out of jail.

Tiffany Li, 31, is awaiting trial for allegedly directing her boyfriend and another man to kill 27-year-old Keith Green and dispose of his body last year.

This week, Li posted the bail with the help of wealthy friends, family and associates with ties to China who reportedly managed to raise $4 million cash as well as pledge $62 million in property, the AP reports.

In California, twice the bail amount is required when property is used instead of cash.

The $35 million bail is reportedly the most ever in San Mateo County, and one of the highest ever reported in the U.S.

Prosecutors originally asked for no bail at all in part because of Li's family wealth before settling on a $100 million bail request. According to San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, prosecutors fear she'll flee to her native China.

"If convicted, she faces the rest of her life in prison," Wagstaffe said. "That's plenty enough incentive to flee back to her native China."

Li has pleaded not guilty to charges she conspired to murder Green, whose body was found May 11, 2016 in Sonoma County.

Li's attorney, Geoff Carr, said the people who posted Li's bail believe she is innocent and will not flee.

"She is well-liked in the community and is a straight shooter. I think people believe she is not guilty," he told the Los Angeles Times.

Prosecutors have suggested Li feared losing custody of their young children to Green.

Li has been in held in lieu of the $35 million bail for nearly a year. Her trial is slated to begin in September.

