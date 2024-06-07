Woman accused of killing 3 roommates captured after car chase, crash in Steuben County

New York State Police on Thursday apprehended a woman believed to be involved in a triple homicide in Virginia, following a car chase and crash in Steuben County.

Alyssa J. Venable, 23, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, was taken into custody by troopers on Thursday evening, troopers said. She was driving a sedan on Interstate 86 when troopers tried to pull her over but she did not do so, according to police. Authorities stopped the vehicle by using a tire deflation device, which caused the car to crash.

Venable is accused of killing her roommates - a 77-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman - in Spotsylvania, which is just north of Richmond, according to authorities in Virginia. Their bodies were discovered Tuesday during a welfare check and all three suffered trauma to their upper bodies, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Venable is facing three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Venable suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

State Police will get a fugitive warrant for Venable and expect she will soon be extradited to Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Alyssa Venable charged with killing 3 roommates in Virginia