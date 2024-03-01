This woman is accused of ID theft, Thurston Sheriff’s Office says. Have you seen her?

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help identify a woman accused of ID theft.

Detectives say she copied credit card information for her own use and also tried to open lines of credit in the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or call the Thurston 911 non-emergency line at 360-704-2740.