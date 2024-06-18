Woman accused of hit and run at Mullen and Ruddell roads in Lacey, police say

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of hit and run with injury or death after crashing into a cyclist in Lacey, according to police.

About 5:30 p.m. Monday, police say the woman hit the cyclist at the intersection of Mullen and Ruddell roads. The adult male cyclist suffered serious injuries, but they weren’t considered life-threatening, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said.

The woman was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of 57th Lane Southeast, according to Thurston County Jail information. That address is in the area of Wiggins Road Southeast and Yelm Highway.