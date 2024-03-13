Woman accused of helping husband in deadly home invasion

A Troutman woman is facing numerous charges after her husband was shot and killed by police Saturday night during a weekend standoff.

Ashlee Klepfer helped her husband, Michael Strawser, in a deadly home invasion on Oswalt Amity Road outside Mooresville, deputies said.

Two men were found shot to death and hours later, officers tracked Strawser down at a different location.

Investigators said Klepfer let four kids in her home to have access to firearms during the standoff.

They got warrants out on Klepfer on Tuesday and arrested her during a traffic stop in Statesville.

A 15-year-old, who had a loaded gun and meth, was in the car with her.

Klepfer was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and was charged with felony accessory after the fact, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, five counts misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts misdemeanor fail to secure firearm from a minor.

She remains in jail without a bond. Klepfer was already out on bond after being charged with a school attendance law violation.

The juvenile was also taken into custody, and a secure custody order was issued by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

More charges are expected in the investigation.

