Woman accused of flashing gun, stealing wrong orders at St. Louis McDonald’s

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are searching for a woman accused of recently flashing a gun and stealing wrong orders of food at a south St. Louis McDonald’s.

The situation unfolded March 31 at a McDonald’s in the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood.

According to a St. Louis police crime summary report, a woman entered the McDonald’s to pick up an order, but was informed her order was not at that location. The woman allegedly became upset, pulled a gun from her shorts and flashed the gun inside the restaurant.

Driver arrested after blowing past Franklin County school bus, nearly hitting children

The accused woman took off with orders that were not made for her in a dark-colored sedan.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the suspect on Wednesday and says she is still wanted after the disturbance.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact the St. Louis regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.