Woman accused in deadly Memphis wreck arrested in Colorado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman police say was behind the wheel of an SUV that ran into an East Memphis yard, killing a construction worker and seriously injuring his brother, has been arrested.

Tracy Totty, 67, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Nucla, Colorado on charges of vehicular homicide-intoxication, vehicular homicide-reckless, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

On Sept. 29, 2022, roofer Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin and sending his brother to the hospital, according to his employer.

Nunez, who was from Honduras, left behind five children.

Witnesses said the female driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle, and said she appeared to be impaired.

“The driver missed the guardrail, a light pole, a tree, and went straight through the yard and struck him,” Chris Whitten said at the time. “Elvin and his brother, Roberto, were hit. I don’t think they ever had a chance to move out of the way.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Totty in December 2023.

Records show Totty had a previous charge of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxication/drugs in 2007. She spent a total of 11 months and 28 days on probation.

Totty is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

