Woman accused in cross-burning arrested again in Conway, this time on obscenity charge

The woman accused of lighting a cross that faced her Black neighbor’s house was arrested on Sunday on obscenity charges, according to court documents.

Alexis Hartnett’s official charge is “exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.” No other court documents were available at time of publication. The Sun News has requested the police reports Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old lives outside Conway with her boyfriend Worden Butler. Butler and Hartnett, who are white, have been accused of harassing their Black neighbors with racial slurs and erecting a cross over the privacy fence and setting it on fire, according to The Sun News. The cross-burning incident occurred around Thanksgiving.

Hartnett was supposed to appear for a hearing on Wednesday but it was pushed back because of Hartnett’s health problems, The Sun News reported.

The case has gained national attention, started an FBI investigation and the NAACP along with others are calling for South Carolina to pass a hate crime law.