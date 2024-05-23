Woman accused of conspiring with Las Vegas casino dealer to cheat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman allegedly conspired with a casino dealer with whom she was “in a relationship” on Facebook, leading to several allegations of cheating, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Yuk Wong faces five counts of cheating at a gambling game and one charge of attempting or conspiring to cheat at a gambling game, records said. Both charges are felonies. Nevada Gaming Control Board agents issued a warrant for her arrest last year.

On May 15, a police officer stopped Wong for driving with an expired registration, documents said. Learning of the warrant out for her arrest, the officer then arrested her.

According to the gaming board, Wong allegedly conspired with a dealer while playing “I Luv Suits Poker” in 2023, documents said.

Yuk Wong faces five counts of cheating at a gambling game and one charge of attempting or conspiring to cheat at a gambling game, records said. Both charges are felonies. Nevada Gaming Control Board agents issued a warrant for her arrest last year. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The object of “I Luv Suits Poker” “is to get more suited cards than the dealer,” documents said. The gaming board alleges the dealer, whom agents said Wong knew, “fraudulent paid Wong for losing hands,” documents said.

Further investigation should show Wong and the man listed each other as “in a relationship” on Facebook, agents said. The dealer’s name was redacted in court documents.

The board agent began an investigation after receiving a call referring to the cheating claim at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. According to investigators, surveillance video from one night showed “numerous fraudulent hands” dealt between the dealer and Wong.

In one hand, Wong profited hundreds of dollars though she lost, agents said. It was unclear from court documents how much investigators allege Wong profited in total, though they alleged 17 total incidents of cheating. Mandalay Bay security detained Wong and the dealer until gaming board agents arrived.

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Wong told investigators “she had seen [the dealer] previously before and likes to gamble at games he is dealing because he helps her understand the game and helps her win,” documents said.

“It should be noted, during all hands that Wong fraudulently concealed a faulty flush, she fraudulently placed the card so that it is hidden in the middle of her hand,” investigators wrote in court documents.

Wong’s birthdate was redacted in court documents, though her birth year indicates she was 42 or 43 at the time of her arrest last week.

Judge Harmony Letizia released Wong on her own recognizance release. Wong was due to return to court on June 18. It was unclear if Wong’s boyfriend faced any charges.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.