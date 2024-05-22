Woman accused of attacking grocery store employee while stealing alcohol in Hesperia

A woman was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say she attacked a Hesperia Stater Bros. employee and broke her nose while stealing alcohol from the grocery store.

Deputies who made the arrest are assigned to a specialized task force dedicated to combating retail theft, authorities said.

Ginny Denise Nicholson, 25, of Victorville was booked on suspicion of robbery and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and booking records.

Stater Bros., 15757 Main Street in Hesperia, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

The alleged crimes took place on May 15 at the store at 15757 Main Street.

Nicholson hid alcohol inside a bad and tried to leave without paying, sheriff's officials said.

"A Stater Bros. Markets employee attempted to stop Nicholson as she exited the store, and Nicholson assaulted the employee," the agency said in a written statement. The female employee was hospitalized with a broken nose and cuts.

The attacker fled before deputies arrived.

The investigation was turned over to investigators working the county's dedicated retail theft task force, known as "Operation SMASH & Grab."

Deputies soon identified Nicholson as the suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest, authorities said.

She was taken into custody about noon on Tuesday at a Hesperia home, booking records show. Bail was set at $50,000 pending court proceedings.

