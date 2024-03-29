Woman, 88, marks Easter with Cadbury's hair art

A woman who has been collaborating with her hairdresser on hair art for 20 years has marked Easter with a Cadbury's Creme Egg design.

Sylvia Homewood, 88, and her hairdresser Colin Watkins, 64, have been experimenting for the last two decades at his salon in Shepperton, Surrey.

Their designs have also included Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night.

Sitting next to Mr Watkins in his salon, Ms Homewood said she "loves" her bright hair "especially at my age".

Ms Homewood said she remembered market workers clapping as she proudly donned bright red hair and a cheetah-print coat walking through Covent Garden market in her early 20s.

Her love of bright hair continued when she met Mr Watkins and over the last two decades the hairdresser has created more than 100 hair designs for her.

Mr Watkins said he loved art and "pushing boundaries", and included lights and cartoons in his work.

"I was an electrician before and I found it a bit boring," he said.

The styles, which he said took a few hours to complete, "develop like a photograph", he explained.

Ms Homewood said she went every six weeks for a new design.

"Quite honestly for the age that I am, most people would think: 'What a nutter', but I am in my own way because my hair is the most important part of me.

"I couldn’t do without it," she said.

