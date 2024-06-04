Woman, 83, seriously injured after bison gored her in Yellowstone National Park

An 83-year-old woman was gored by a bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park on June 1, the National Park Service says.

The agency said the woman, from Greenville, South Carolina, “sustained serious injuries,” after the animal struck her near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake.

“The bison, defending its space, came within a few feet of the woman and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns,” the park service said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local medical clinic before being taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Yellowstone National Park Celebrates 150 Years (George Rose / Getty Images)

The park service says the matter is under investigation and no further information is available. The woman’s condition is also unknown.

The park service also encourages visitors to remain at a “safe distance” while looking at wildlife and to “move away” if they come near you.

“Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space,” the agency said.

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes — and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, move or turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”

Bison attacks have occurred at Yellowstone National Park before, including an incident in 2023 when a 47-year-old woman was injured after she was charged and gored by one.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com