Woman, 75, stabbed unprovoked by parolee in elevator of her Bronx building

An ex-con who served time for attempted murder followed a 75-year-old woman into the elevator of her Bronx apartment building and stabbed her multiple times in a horrific unprovoked attack, police sources said Monday.

The victim was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she is recovering from stab wounds to her face, head and shoulder.

Edwin Rios, 38, was arrested and is expected to be charged with attempted murder, sources said.

Police said he set upon the victim about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, following her into the elevator of her building on Morris Ave. near E. Burnside Ave.

Rios cut his hand during the attack and was taken to BronxCare Health System. Records show he was conditionally released by parole on Aug. 30 after serving nearly nine years in state prison for a Queens conviction for attempted murder.