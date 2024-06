Woman, 71, stabbed multiple times near Union Station, man in custody, police say

Charges are pending against a man who allegedly attacked a 71-year-old woman near Union Station in the West Loop on Wednesday afternoon and left her in critical condition, authorities said.

The woman was in the 200 block of South Canal Street about 1:30 p.m. when the man stabbed her multiple times, police said.

Police said they arrested the man not long after the alleged attack. Detectives are investigating.