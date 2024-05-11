Woman, 62, shot in yard during gun battle between feuding teens has died, NC police say

A 62-year-old North Carolina woman shot in her yard during a gun battle between two feuding teenagers has died, police said.

Sarah Ann Chambers was not involved in the altercation that led to gunfire erupting near where she lived in the 600 block of Live Oak Street in Shelby, police said. She just happened to be outside, investigators said.

Chambers was lying in her yard suffering from a gunshot wound when police said they arrived around 7:45 p.m. Monday. 911 callers had reported gunshots being fired in the area.

Cleveland County EMS took Chambers to Atrium Health Cleveland hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a police statement.

Police on Friday said they arrested two 15-year-olds and charged them with murder. The teens are in the custody of the N.C. Division of Juvenile Justice, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or the Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County anonymous tips line at 704-481-8477.

Chambers’ funeral arrangements are being handled by Roseboro’s Mortuary & Crematory, 4300 Statesville Road in Charlotte, and are incomplete.