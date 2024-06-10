Woman, 61, riding bike fatally struck by Queens van driver

A 61-year-old woman riding a bike was fatally struck by a van driver in a Queens intersection Monday morning, police said.

The victim was riding a red bicycle west on 41st Ave. in Flushing when she was struck by the eastbound driver turning left onto Bowne St. about 9:15 a.m.

Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, but she could not be saved. Her name was not immediately released.

The 43-year-old van driver remained at the scene. He faced no immediate charges.