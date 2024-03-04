Woman, 54, charged with stabbing death of man, 75, at Manchester high-rise

Mar. 4—A 54-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of a city man at a Manchester public housing complex early Sunday.

According to police logs, officers responded to Thomas B. O'Malley Apartments at 259 Chestnut St. after receiving a 911 call for a stabbing in an apartment just before 5 a.m. The victim, later identified as Vernon Hayford, 75, was brought to the hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Following an investigation, Carrie Drake, 54, was arrested in connection with the death, Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and Attorney General John M. Formella announced Sunday night

Drake is charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Hayford by stabbing him. She is also charged with being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Drake is being held pending arraignment 9 a.m. Monday in Manchester Circuit Court.

Hayford's autopsy is scheduled for Monday as well.

Thomas B. O'Malley Apartments is a nine-story building with more than 100 apartments and operated by Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The building mostly houses the elderly and disabled.

In October 2020, a 72-year-old was stabbed four times by his girlfriend in the building. Carrie Drake was charged with first-degree assault in that case.

More security measures were put in place including installing new locks and cameras, and hiring more security. Each resident is vetted, according to the authority.