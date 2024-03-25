Woman, 46, found dead in Bronx NYCHA apartment in suspected homicide

A 46-year-old woman was found dead in her Bronx NYCHA apartment early Monday — and cops suspect she was the victim of a homicide.

A woman was taken into custody and is being questioned by cops at the 40th Precinct stationhouse.

Cops responding to a 3:39 a.m. 911 call found the woman dead in her home in the Adams Houses building on Westchester Ave. near E. 156th St.

A police source said the case is being eyed as a homicide though the cause of death was not immediately clear.

A woman taken in for questioning knew the victim, though the nature of their relationship was not immediately clear. No charges have been filed.

The city medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the victim died.