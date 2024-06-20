Woman, 46, dead after crashing into parked car at BMO Harris Bank parking lot in Greendale

A 46-year-old woman is dead after a crash at a bank parking lot in Greendale Thursday morning.

At 8:49 a.m., Greendale police responded to the parking lot of BMO Harris Bank, 5453 S. 76th St., for a report of a crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from the Greendale Police Department.

The vehicle struck an electrical box and an unoccupied parked car in the bank's parking lot, police said. The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Greendale Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 46-year-old woman dead after crash in bank parking lot in Greendale