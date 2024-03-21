Woman, 44, ejected in crash on Spaulding Turnpike exit, suffers life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER — A 44-year-old woman was ejected from a pickup truck and sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on a Spaulding Turnpike exit ramp early Thursday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Rachel Maschino, of Milton Mills, was sent to a local hospital after the crash near Exit 15 that coincided with a sudden snow squall in the area, police said. Police said she was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and "came upon slower moving traffic due to the weather and roadway conditions," lost control and struck guardrail along the Exit 15 off ramp, police said. Her vehicle rolled and she was ejected. A 25-year-old passenger, Timothy Yeaton, also of Milton Mills, was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

New Hampshire State Police

The Exit 15 southbound off ramp was closed for several hours after the crash as first responders attended to victims and police investigated, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigating Trooper Daniel Bourque at Daniel.J.Bourque@dos.nh.gov.

Assisting state police were the Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and Bob’s Automotive & Wrecker Service.

Local news: Rochester council urged to do more for homeless

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Woman crashes on Spaulding Turnpike exit, seriously injured