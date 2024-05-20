Woman, 35, charged with 11 felonies in hit and run deaths

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities in Clinton County have charge Ashley Marie Monroe, 35, with 11 felonies related to a hit and run crash that killed two people over the weekend.

Monroe was arrested within minutes of the crash.

She was charged in Clinton County District Court with 2 counts of operating under the influence causing death, 2 counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and 7 counts of leaving the scene of accident causing serious injury.

65-A District Court Judge Michael Clarizio set Monroe’s bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.

Her defense attorney told the court she is a mother of four and currently pregnant.

Prosecutors argued for a high bond in light of the findings of the investigation. They allege Monroe had a blood alcohol level of .18. They also allege the car she was driving had damage to front end “consistent” with the crash. Prosecutors told the judge blood and tissue were also found on the damaged car.

After she was detained Saturday, prosecutors told the court, an empty pint bottle of Crown Royal was located in her purse.

Monroe is accused of driving the car that crashed into a group of 15 people. Two of the people died, while 13 others were transported to local hospitals. Some of them had life threatening injuries when transported to the hospital.

Prosecutors told the judge as they learn more about the condition of those in the hospital, charges against Monroe could be added, and some of the current charges “could become more serious.”

