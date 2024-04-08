Woman, 32, shot inside Pittsburgh home
A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot inside a Pittsburgh home early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Mazette Place in Fairywood around 7 a.m.
Once they arrived, officers found a 32-year-old woman shot in the hip inside the home. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.
