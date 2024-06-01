Woman, 3 young children killed in Ohio crash; Suspect charged

A fourth person has died after a crash in Scioto County that killed three young children last week, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers received a call about a two-vehicle crash on State Route 104 in Morgan Township on May 24.

Gage Smith, 22, of Piketon, was driving northbound on SR 104, according to OSHP.

After passing another northbound vehicle, Smith lost control, traveled left of center, and struck an oncoming southbound vehicle.

Three children in Smith’s vehicle died in the crash.

They were identified as 4-year-old Navy Copas, 6-year-old Madison Copas, and 5-year-old Xavier Smith.

>> Pride month kicks off with events in Dayton this weekend, events planned across Miami Valley

A woman, identified as 28-year-old Courtney Copas, of Piketon, was taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

OSHP told WBNS-10 TV that it received confirmation on May 31 that Copas died from her injuries.

Smith was treated at a hospital and is currently being held at Scioto County Jail.

OSHP says he was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Smith is charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault.

It’s unclear if the charges will be changed following Copas’ death.