Woman, 3 kids hurt after vehicle crashed into telephone pole in Pittsburgh

A woman and three children were hurt when a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole in Pittsburgh on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Rinne Street at 6:55 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the woman who was driving the car. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two girls and a boy were in the car at the time of the crash.

One of the girls suffered a fractured leg and head laceration. The other two children had leg and back pain.

All three kids were taken to Children’s Hospital.

