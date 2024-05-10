Woman, 27, found fatally wounded after wellbeing call in North Lawndale

A 27-year-old woman was discovered in a kitchen with fatal gunshot wounds to the body Thursday afternoon, in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police reported Thursday night the woman was discovered in the afternoon during a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

Police discovered the woman in a kitchen with gunshot wounds to the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.