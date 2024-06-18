Woman, 25, fatally shot at St. Petersburg apartment complex

St. Petersburg police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at a Pinellas Point apartment complex.

Police responded just before 6 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a person shot at the Reserve at Lake Point apartments, 5640 Lynn Lake Drive, according to a news release from St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers discovered a 25-year-old woman who lives there was shot and killed. The shooter is not in custody, police said.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.