Woman, 22, dies in motorcycle crash in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon after crashing a motorcycle while driving in a Westerville parking lot.

According to a crash report from the Westerville Division of Police, Aubrey Yarnell was driving a Honda motorcycle east in a parking lot near St. Paul Catholic School on North State Street just before 4 p.m. She accelerated and lost control through the lot and hit a curb, causing her to eject. The motorcycle hit a second curb and a fence afterwards.

Pedestrian seriously injured in Pataskala crash

Medics arrived and took Yarnell to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.