Woman, 21, accused of shooting teenage girl overnight during argument in Roseland

A 17-year-old girl was wounded overnight during an argument with a 21-year-old woman in the Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around 2:20 a.m., the girl and the woman were arguing in the 10000 block of South Vernon Avenue when the woman pulled out a weapon and shot the girl, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the woman and recovered a weapon, police said.

The girl was taken in fair condition to Roseland Community Hospital with a wound to the hand. Detectives were investigating.