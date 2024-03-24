Woman, 20, injured in wreck near Lacey overnight Saturday

A 20-year-old Seattle woman, suspected of driving under the influence, was hurt after she crashed her car about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman was driving north on Interstate 5 near the Martin Way exit in Lacey. Troopers say she drove off the road to the right and crashed into a guardrail.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to State Patrol. The woman was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.