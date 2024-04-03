Woman, 20, arrested for DUI after traffic stop, police say

Apr. 2—A 20-year-old driver and her passenger, both from Sacramento, were arrested early Tuesday morning near Nicolaus in Sutter County after the driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and weapons were located inside the vehicle, officials said.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Highway 99 and Powerline Road. Inside the vehicle was the driver, 20-year-old Sjrian Washington, and her passenger, 22-year-old Deonjre Eacret.

During the stop, deputies also allegedly found a "Glock 19 and pair of hard plastic knuckles" inside Washington's vehicle.

Both Washington and Eacret were booked into Sutter County Jail. According to jail records, Washington was charged with a DUI under 21 and Eacret was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle as an occupant and the manufacturing/importing/selling of composite/wooden knuckles.

As of Tuesday, Eacret's bail was set at $1,000. Bail was not yet set for Washington.