Woman, 18, fatally shot while trying to intervene in a dispute on Columbus' Northwest Side

One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on Columbus' Northwest Side.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 12:22 a.m. on the 6000 block of O'Sweeney Lane, where they say officers found Kiara Nelson, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took Nelson to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where she died at 1:51 a.m. Nelson was in an apartment when a dispute between two other people began, police said. She tried to intervene and was fatally wounded when a firearm discharged.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Earl Westfall at 614-645-4221 or EWestfall@ColumbusPolice.org or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

