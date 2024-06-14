Woman, 18, dies in accidental shooting at Rockledge apartment complex

An 18-year-old woman died Wednesday in an accidental shooting at an apartment complex, the Rockledge Police Department said.

Police said they were called at 6 p.m. to the Ascend Space Coast apartments on DeQuattro Drive after reports of an accidental shooting.

They said that Carlie Bell was shot and taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Read: Troopers respond to deadly crash involving dump truck in Lake County

The person whom police believe is responsible for firing the weapon lives at the complex but Bell did not.

Police said he is cooperating with investigators.

Read: Walt Disney World to shut down this original attraction

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.