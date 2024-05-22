Woman, 17-year-old still part of Shannon Park shooting investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The woman and teenager who also were reportedly at the scene of the shootout that killed four law enforcement officers remain the subject of the continued investigation.

More than three weeks after the Shannon Park shooting, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Queen City News Wednesday that the two others inside the east Charlotte home are not considered suspects and are not being detained. Investigators are testing them for gunshot residue on their hands, however.

MORE FROM QUEEN CITY NEWS

SHANNON PARK SHOOTING

On April 29, a US Marshals Task Force was joined by CMPD officers to serve a warrant to Terry Hughes Jr. when a standoff turned into a shootout. Hughes was killed, as well as CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, Investigators Samuel Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott and Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks.

Following the shooting, the woman and a 17-year-old female were said to be “fully cooperative” with authorities with no charges field. Officers reported the two were “voluntarily” at the residence, but a relationship with Hughes has not been disclosed.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.