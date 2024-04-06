Womack gives update on Ebbing Air National Guard Base and Mission

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Air Force military personnel will be arriving in Fort Smith later this year and there’s already some construction going on at Ebbing Air National Guard Base.

Many people from all over the world will be a part of the foreign military sales program mission at the base.

“The Polish Air Force will be the first ones in this fall,” Rep. Steve Womack said.

Fort Smith receives additional air base funding for pilot training mission

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, foreign military sales is an act that allows the U.S. to sell defense equipment, conduct training, and provide services to a foreign country to strengthen U.S. national security and promote world peace.

Womack says the U.S. is selling its best weapons and platforms to NATO countries.

“It’s why Congress has bought into the idea of investing in ebbing for this purpose because we sell fifth-generation aircraft to other countries,” Womack said.

He says the Polish Air Force has already bought the country’s F-35s and will bring them when they come to town.

“We will help their pilots train on that particular mission. They will be followed by others. You know, the Finns, the Germans, the Singaporeans,” Womack said.

He says having them here gives them an opportunity to help foreign partners train on a fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

“That’s going to be a difference maker in that next potential conflict,” Womack said.

He says Lockheed Martin, the principal contractor of the F-35, will hire about 90 people at Ebbing to help with this mission.

“That’s going to be an economic benefit to the Valley that otherwise would not have happened had we not been able to secure this particular training mission,” Womack said.

Lockheed Martin to bring site to Fort Smith, plans hiring event for April

He says this will be a long-term mission that will be beneficial to not just Ebbing, the river valley, the state, or the nation, but to the world.

“Because we’re going to expose this beautiful area of the Arkansas River Valley to a lot of foreign partners who heretofore have never been there,” Womack said.

Womack says the community is in support of this kind of economic activity at Ebbing.

“You can’t do any better than the greater Fort Smith area,” Womack said.

He says they are building a lot of buildings at Ebbing.

The arresting gear, a mechanical system used to slow down an aircraft as it lands, is under construction right now.

He says the plan is to have all resources and facilities under one roof.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.