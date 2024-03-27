After wolf-dog causes stir in Douglas County, its family aims to educate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County family is hoping to educate the public about wolf-dogs.

Last week, the Mattox family’s 3-year-old wolf-dog, Cairo, was able to get out of their backyard while they were on vacation.

“Last Monday, he decided he had to find his pack,” Charlotte Mattox said.

Cairo made it about a block away, where he was spotted by neighbors. A picture of Cairo eventually made it to social media.

Wolf dog

A tracking device immediately alerted the family about the escape, and they alerted their dogsitter, who was quickly able to lure Cairo back home.

James and Charlotte Mattox want to use the incident as an opportunity to let the public know about a wolfdog rescue called Mattersville. The organization aims to help veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder and, also, wolf-dogs.

For more information, visit MattersvilleVets.org.

