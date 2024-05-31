WOCC donates $2,000 to regional pregnancy centers
May 31—LIMA — The West Ohio Christian Chamber of Commerce donated to four regional pregnancy centers. The WOCC held a press conference Friday afternoon to present the checks to the organizations. The funding for the donations came from a recent Mother's Day weekend Tea Party held by the chamber. The organization reportedly raised a total of $2,000.
"There were countless sponsors, donors and volunteers that were comprised of members and nonmembers," Beckie Bear said. "Without every one of them is not possible — we are so honored to be able to provide opportunities to bring more centers together."
The organization gave $500 to each non-profit organization.
The recipients are listed below:
—Heartbeat of Lima, Allen County
—Family Life Center, Auglaize County
—Elizabeth's New Life Center, Shelby County
—Chasing Life Pregnancy Center, Mercer County
