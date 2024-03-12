WOCAP opens Lead Safe Lima Program

Mar. 12—LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership now offers a Lead Safe Home program. According to a recent press release, the program helps low-income community members and property owners. Following inspection, lead paint will be removed from the homes. The release also states a child under the age of 6 or a pregnant person must live in the home to be eligible. The home also is required to be built before 1978 and located in Lima. The homeowner must also have paid up-to-date property taxes.

For more information visit www.wocap.org.