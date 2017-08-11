WNBA: Vandersloot has 21 points, Sky beat Stars 94-74

ROSEMONT, Illinois (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot had 21 points and 10 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Chicago Sky cruised past the San Antonio Stars 94-74 on Thursday in the WNBA.

Allie Quigley added 17 points and a career-high nine assists for Chicago (11-16). Vandersloot was 9 of 11 from the field, with three 3-pointers, and Chicago shot 56.7 percent.

Last Saturday, Vandersloot became the first player in WNBA history to log four consecutive double-doubles with points and assists.

Dearica Hamby had 17 points and seven rebounds for San Antonio (6-22). Kelsey Plum had eight points and eight assists.

Chicago started the game on a 12-2 run and Vandersloot made a scoop shot with 1.1 seconds left in the first half to extend the Sky's lead to 51-37. She had 12 points and eight assists in the half.

MERCURY 101, WINGS 100 (OT)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Monique Currie scored 29 points, Danielle Robinson made two free throws for a three-point lead with 41.1 seconds left in overtime as Phoenix edged Dallas.

Dallas scored the first six points of overtime, but Currie's 3-pointer from the corner put Phoenix ahead 99-98 with 58.9 seconds left. After Robinson's makes, Allisha Gray hit two free throws with 31.9 seconds left to pull Dallas to 101-100.

Phoenix had a pass stolen by Karima Christmas-Kelly with 16 seconds left, but the Mercury deflected a pass at the other end and Dallas didn't get off a final shot before the buzzer.

Robinson and Emma Cannon each added 17 points for Phoenix (14-12).

Glory Johnson had 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Dallas (13-15).