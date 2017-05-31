WNBA: Sparks beat NY Liberty, Dallas defeats Indiana Fever

FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Plenette Pierson (22) and guard Jia Perkins (7) defends in the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas. Minnesota finished May unbeaten again, moving up to the spot in The Associated Press WNBA power poll. Next up is a game against No. 2 Seattle on Saturday. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points and Candace Parker added 20 to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 90-75 on Tuesday.

The Sparks (3-2) led 66-64 after three quarters and scored the first 11 points of the fourth period to take command.

The loss ruined a strong effort from Tina Charles, who had 25 points to lead New York (2-3). Epiphanny Prince added 21 for the Liberty in her final game before she heads to play in the EuroBasket tournament next month.

New York trailed 63-56 late in the third quarter before Prince sparked a 8-0 run with six points and two steals to give the Liberty a 64-63 lead. Ogwumike had a three-point play with 22 seconds left in the third quarter and the Sparks never looked back.

Charles scored the first 11 points for New York and had 14 in the opening quarter, making six of seven shots. New York's star got into foul trouble though and picked up her third foul with just under 3 minutes left in the half. New York led 38-36 at the break.

WINGS 89, FEVER 62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Karima Christmas-Kelly scored a career-high 27 points to help the Wings rout the Fever.

She was 10 of 14 from the field to top her previous best of 24 points. She played just 26 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter.

The Wings led by 16 after three quarters and started the fourth on a 13-2 run for an 85-58 lead with 5:47 left. The Fever scored just six points in the final 10 minutes.

Allisha Gray added 14 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (3-2). Skylar Diggins-Smith had 12 points and seven assists, and Kayla Thornton also scored 12. Glory Johnson grabbed her 1,000th career rebound to help the Wings to a 42-30 advantage on the glass.

Natalie Achonwa scored 13 points for Indiana (2-4).