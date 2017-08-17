WNBA: Parker scores 21 as Los Angeles beats Mystics

Candace Parker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Washington Mystics 95-62 on Wednesday in the WNBA.

Odyssey Sims had 18 points, seven assists and four steals at Washington for Los Angeles (20-8), and Nneka Ogwumike also had 18 points. Parker and Ogwumike combined to make 17 of 23 field goals.

Emma Meesseman scored 20 points for Washington (16-11).

In the other game Wednesday, Jewell Loyd scored 16 points and Crystal Langhorne made a go-ahead basket with 11.1 seconds left, helping the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 62-61.

Loyd had a shot blocked on a drive but it fell to Langhorne in the lane for a layup to give Seattle the lead. After a timeout, Maya Moore missed a baseline jumper and Sylvia Fowles' putback hit the bottom of the rim.

Langhorne finished with 13 points for Seattle (12-16), which was without Sue Bird because of knee soreness. Breanna Stewart scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half and had 11 rebounds.

Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (21-5).

Both games Wednesday featured players standing side-by-side with locked arms during a moment of silence for victims killed and injured in Charlottesville, Virginia on the weekend.

The league is idle Thursday ahead of five games on Friday, including Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut hosting New York and Indiana playing at Minnesota, which leads the Western Conference.