WMU aviation fraternity hosting fly-in open house in Battle Creek Saturday

BATTLE CREEK — Aviation enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of aircraft this weekend in Battle Creek.

Alpha Eta Rho Theta, the professional aviation fraternity at Western Michigan University's College of Aviation, will host its annual "fly-in" open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at WMU's Aviation Education Center, 237 Helmer Road North. Attendees will be able to get a closer look at WMU's training aircraft as well as aircraft from industry partners, including a passenger airliner.

"This is a great opportunity just to experience aviation up close and be surrounded by people who love aviation," Brady Noble, a WMU junior and event coordinator for Alpha Eta Rho Theta, explained Thursday. "This (event) allows us to get the community more involved with what we do, and to show off the College of Aviation’s operations to the local community."

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase during the event starting at 11 a.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase seat time in WMU's flight simulators.

All proceeds from Saturday's event will help cover the cost of experiences for Alpha Eta Rho Theta members. Past trips have included tours of Delta Airlines in Detroit and United Airlines in Chicago.

Those interested in attending the fly-in are encouraged to RSVP online.

"If you have a plane, feel free to bring it," Noble said.

For more information, visit ahptheta.squarespace.com.

