WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Wednesday weather

Buffalo also plans to restructure cornerback Rasul Douglas’ contract to clear cap space, per report.
Techs are leading a comeback as investors wait to hear whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell is still pushing back on rate cuts.
You might be more sleepy, clumsy and distracted after the clocks change for daylight saving time.
In an open letter published on Wednesday, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy outlined the livestreaming company’s plans for 2024, with a focus on helping streamers grow their audiences even when they aren't live. This year, Twitch plans to overhaul its app for the first time in five years, ditching its long-standing design to focus on a scrollable feed that takes after TikTok and lets viewers hop between bite-sized bits of content to discover new streamers. The company hasn’t named a date for the launch of the redesigned app, but the move shows that Twitch is prioritizing changes to make both its business and its streamer community more sustainable for the long haul.
Subscribers should expect even more price hikes to Paramount+ as streaming platforms try to reach profitability.
The SEC voted on Wednesday to require public companies to report a portion of their greenhouse gas emissions and their exposure to risks from climate change. The rules will require certain companies to report their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, those that result from direct operations and energy use, but omits Scope 3 emissions, or pollution that they generate indirectly, including throughout their supply chains or when customers use their products or services. While the new rules do not apply to privately held companies like startups, they do create opportunities for those focused on the carbon tracking, accounting and management space.
New York Community Bancorp made a dramatic attempt to regain investor confidence by announcing a $1 billion infusion from a group that includes former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
11 Bit Studios has announced at the Xbox Partners Showcase that Frostpunk 2 will be available for Windows PCs and on the PC Game Pass service starting on July 25.
Russell Wilson had an 11-19 record as a starter in his two seasons with the Broncos.
Nikki Haley suspended her Republican presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for former President Donald Trump's rematch with President Biden, the Democrat who beat him in 2020.
Job openings decreased slightly in January as a resilient labor market continues to rebalance.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, focused on startup and venture capital news that matters. OpenAI fires back at Musk: In the wake of a lawsuit from former backer Elon Musk, OpenAI is bringing receipts and an argument that Musk wanted to run the company's for-profit arm.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
